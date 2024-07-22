Will Pakistan Star Sajal Aly Star Opposite Prabhas in Hanu Raghavapudi’s Next Film?

Actor Prabhas is all set to enthral his fans with another spectacular performance in a period romantic action drama, directed by the acclaimed Hanu Raghavapudi. This exciting news has already sparked considerable buzz within the industry, especially with the rumours of Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, famed for her role in Sridevi's ‘Mom’, potentially being cast opposite him. While the casting remains unconfirmed, the speculation adds to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Sources indicate that the prominent production house Mythri Movie Makers is making a significant investment in this highly anticipated film. Known for their successful ventures, the production house is gearing up to launch the project soon, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates.

Sajal Aly is a celebrated Pakistani actress and model, recognised for her impressive body of work. She has been awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz honour by the Pakistani government. Sajal began her acting career with Geo TV's ‘Nadaniyaan’ in 2009 and gained significant popularity with the 2013 serial ‘Nanhi’. Her other notable works include ‘Sannata’, ‘Khuda Dekh Raha Hai’, ‘Yakeen Ka Safar’, ‘O Rangreza’, ‘Alif’, and ‘Kuch Ankahi’.

Following their successful partnership on the film ‘Sita Ramam’, composer Vishal Chandrasekhar will reportedly once again collaborate with director Hanu Raghavapudi. This reunion promises to bring another memorable soundtrack, adding to the excitement for the film.

Prabhas is currently basking in the success of his recent blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film has garnered over Rs 600 crore in India, cementing Prabhas's status as a box office titan.

The actor's schedule remains packed with upcoming projects. Next up, Prabhas will be seen in ‘The Raja Saab’, a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. Bankrolled by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla, the film features an ensemble cast including Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Malavika Mohanan. Additionally, Prabhas is working on ‘Spirit’, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sajal's personal life also garnered attention when she married Ahad Raza Mir in 2020, though the couple divorced in 2022. Beyond television, she has made a mark in cinema, notably starring in Sridevi's ‘Mom’.