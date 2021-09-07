Will Vishwak Sen direct Mahesh & Pawan?

Vishwaksen is one of the young heroes in the Telugu film industry. The talented actor is also a director. As per the reports, he is currently focusing on finishing his pending commitments as an actor. After that, he will focus on his second directorial.

Talking about his second directorial, Vishwaksen recently opened up that he is working on a script which he will take to the floors in mid-2022. Until then, he will focus on acting assignments.

On the other hand, in a recent interview, he opened up about directing star heroes Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu.

Talking about directing their projects, the young hero laughed and said that it will happen when these stars accept his story. He indirectly hinted that it is not going to happen anytime soon and he is not thinking about it.