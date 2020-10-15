World Television Premiere Saaho For Dasara On Zee Telugu

While you stay safe indoors and enjoy the festival space, Zee Telugu is all set to take you on a blockbuster rollercoaster ride with the Telugu world television premiere of the biggest action thriller 'Saaho'. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho showcases a power struggle amongst crime lords, to rule the underworld and how one man brings down all of them. The channel is set to telecast the Telugu premiere on 18th October at 4:30 pm only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD channels.

With a gripping storyline and hair-raising action sequences, this movie marked the debut of the Young Rebel Star Prabhas in Bollywood along with the stunning diva Shraddha Kapoor. The movie features a stellar cast including Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

Commenting on Saaho's Telugu world television premiere Prabhas shared a video from Italy stating, "Hi, Darlings, world television premiere of Saaho on 18th October at 4:30 PM only on Zee Telugu. Do enjoy."

Set against the backdrop of fictitious Waaji city that's dominated by gangsters, Roy's (Jackie Shroff) group of companies are on shaky turf after his sudden death. An heir apparent shows up from nowhere but the power struggle continues. A black box hidden somewhere in Mumbai seems to holds the key to a locker, which will provide crucial answers to the power struggle. On the other hand, a thief involved in a series of robberies lands up stealing the black box. This leads to form a special team managed by agent Ashok Chakravarthy (Prabhas) which includes Amrita (Shraddha Kapoor), David (Murali Sharma), Goswami (Vennala Kishore) and Shinde (Prakash Belawadi) among others. When the thief is caught, the team is left in shock as they find out the actual truth behind the robberies and stumble upon Saaho.

To know what ultimately happens, watch the Telugu World Television Premiere of the blockbuster action movie 'Saaho' this Dussehra i.e. on 18th October 2020 at 4:30 pm only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.