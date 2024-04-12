Yash join forces with Namit Malhotra to bring ‘Ramayana’ to global cinema

In a monumental collaboration, Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations have united to produce an epic cinematic rendition of the revered Indian saga, "Ramayana," for global audiences.

Namit Malhotra, acclaimed producer and Global CEO of DNEG, a multi-Academy Award-winning visual effects company, has long harbored ambitions to bring the timeless tale of "Ramayana" to the silver screen. Finding resonance in global superstar Yash's vision for showcasing Indian culture internationally, the two industry titans embarked on a journey to immortalize the epic saga.

Backed by the visionary director Nitesh Tiwari and the cutting-edge visual effects expertise of DNEG, Namit and Yash aim to present "Ramayana" in a manner that resonates with both Indian audiences and global cinephiles. Namit emphasizes the significance of respecting the sanctity of the tale while ensuring its appeal to international audiences.

Yash, renowned for his ability to captivate audiences with his portrayal of characters, expresses his long-standing desire to elevate Indian cinema onto the global stage. The collaboration with Namit aligns perfectly with this aspiration, with "Ramayana" serving as a vehicle to showcase India's rich cultural heritage worldwide.

Both producers emphasize their commitment to presenting an authentic and visually stunning portrayal of "Ramayana." With a blend of creative prowess, technical excellence, and unwavering dedication, Namit Malhotra and Yash are poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that celebrates Indian storytelling on a global scale.