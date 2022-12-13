Young Tollywood Director Avasarala Srinivas Pens Dialogues for Avatar 2

On the 16th of this month, James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar 2, the follow-up to the all-time highest-grossing movie Avatar, will be released in theatres everywhere. With significant advance bookings, the film is gaining momentum toward a strong opening day at the box office. The 3D version is especially popular and sells out everywhere in the nation. The Telugu version of the movie will feature a special by Avasarala Srinivas. The Telugu dialogues were written by Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammai, a Telugu filmmaker eagerly awaiting the premiere of his big production.

Avatar 2 will be significantly more unique with Srinivas Avasarala's trademark dialogues because he is recognized for penning humorous dialogue. It is anticipated that the movie will have one of the greatest advance reservations in the nation this year and will likely compete with Avengers: Endgame, KGF 2, and Baahubali 2.