Youtuber Praneeth Hanumanthu controversy: Sudheer Babu apologizes for casting him in ‘Harom Hara’

Praneeth Hanumanthu, a YouTuber facing widespread backlash for making insensitive comments about a father-daughter relationship, has come under intense scrutiny. His controversial video triggered strong reactions on social media, with celebrities like Sai Dharam Tej, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohith expressing their outrage.



Recently, Praneeth was cast in Sudheer Babu’s upcoming film "Harom Hara." In response to the growing controversy, Sudheer Babu took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a public apology for including Praneeth in the project.

“For good or bad, I’m not a social media guy nor do I keep up with things. I feel so disgusted by the fact we had Praneeth Hanumanthu cast in ‘HaromHara.’ Sincere apologies from me and my entire team. We didn’t know what a pathetic creature this man is. It wasn’t in my knowledge,” wrote Sudheer Babu.

Sudheer Babu further expressed his revulsion, stating, “I couldn’t even dare to go through the entirety of what social media has exposed about him. Those things are not even worth our puke, but they should have our attention at this hour. We should make sure these sick minds don’t have a platform for the filth they want to spread. This isn’t freedom of speech by any means.”

The actor's strong stance reflects the industry's commitment to addressing and condemning inappropriate behavior. The apology has been well-received by fans and the general public, who appreciate the proactive steps taken by Sudheer Babu and his team.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the focus remains on promoting a respectful and responsible use of social media platforms. The incident underscores the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions and ensuring that such behavior does not go unchecked.