‘Zombie Reddy’ combo strikes again with ‘Hanu-Man’

It is all known that Tollywood's young versatile director Prashant Varma is all set to entertain the Telugu audience with the first kind of superhero movie "Hanu-Man". He announced the movie on his birthday a few days ago and surprised all his fans too. Off late, the movie is launched and went on the floors. On this special occasion, he also announced the lead actor of this movie.

After Zombie Reddy, Prashant Varma is once again teaming up with young hero Teja Sajja for this superhero movie. As the Tollywood industry is slowly coming back to its normalcy after the Telangana government lifted the lockdown, Prashant also launched the movie and is all set to kick-start the shooting soon!

"Hanu-Man" movie is being produced by Niranjan Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner. Well, the first shot is directed by Shiv Shakti Datta and the camera is switched on by Gemini Kiran. C Kalyan has clapped the board and the whole team of this movie also posed to cameras.

Prashant Varma promised all the Tollywood audience that they will experience a new cinematic universe with the "Hanu-Man" movie.

Even the recently released title motion poster also looked extravagant showing off the picturesque snow mountains and an ancient crown filled with tribal paintings. Although the plot and casting details of this movie are still unknown, Prashant raised the expectations on the movie just with the title and lead actor announcement.