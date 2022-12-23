Tollywood's Veteran Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Passes Away…

Legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away today morning at his house in Filmnagar. He breathed his last at the age of 87 due to age-related issues. This sad news made Tollywood actors go deeply shocked. Most of the actors and political celebrities are expressing condolences that his soul may rest in peace.



Kaikala Satyanarayana is a renowned actor and was born on 25th July, 1935 in Krishna district. He made his debut with 'Sipai Kuthuru' movie in 1959 and in his 60 years long film career he acted in more than 777 movies.

This iconic actor completed his graduation in Gudiwada and in his college days itself he acted in many stage shows. Ace filmmaker DL Narayana gave him chance in Sipai Kuthuru. From then he had no look back and he also shared the screen space with legendary actors like Senior NTR, ANR, Krishna and many more. He essayed the roles of antagonist, side-actor and even as hero and entertained the audience with his amazing screen presence. He also shared the screen space with his next-generation actors like Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi. He even acted with present-generation actors like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

He was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Maharshi movie in 2019 as essayed the role of Pooja Hegde's grandfather. A few days ago, Chiranjeevi visited Kaikala's house on his birthday and surprised him. The pics went viral on social media too!

Kaikala Satyanarayana's last rites will be held tomorrow at Jubilee Hills Maha Prasthanam.