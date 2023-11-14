Top Must-Watch OTT Releases This Week: Leo, Apurva, Chithha, The Crown 6, and More Movies and Web Series

Introduction:

Discover the latest entertainment offerings on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and JioCinema this week. The demand for captivating movies and web series on these platforms has surged, providing audiences with diverse and high-quality content from the comfort of their homes.













1)Apurva on Disney+ Hotstar (Releasing on November 15, 2023):

Dive into the intriguing world of 'Apurva,' a suspenseful tale following a detective trapped in a web of deceit and secrets. Starring Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav, this gripping movie promises suspense and conspiracy.

2)Congrats My Ex on Prime Video (Releasing on November 16, 2023):

"Congrats My Ex" revolves around Risa, who discovers that the groom at the Indian wedding she's organizing is her ex-boyfriend, setting the stage for chaos. With Bella Ranee Campen, Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, Mahir Pandhi, and Anahita Bhooshan in lead roles, expect a delightful blend of romance and comedy.

3)Leo on Netflix (Releasing on November 16, 2023):

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, "Leo" follows Parthiban, a cafe owner in Kashmir, whose life takes a dangerous turn after a confrontation with a drug cartel. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt, this film is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe, promising action and suspense.

4)The Crown Season 6 on Netflix (Releasing on November 16, 2023):

Explore the captivating world of Britain's Royal Family in the fictionalized drama series "The Crown Season 6." Focusing on William and Kate's love story and Princess Diana's demise, this series, inspired by true events, guarantees a riveting watch.

5)Chithha on Disney+ Hotstar (Releasing on November 17, 2023):

"Chithha" tells the story of a man raising his niece as a daughter, only to have his world turned upside down when she goes missing. Starring Siddharth, this emotional drama promises heart-wrenching moments and suspense.

6)Kannur Squad on Disney+ Hotstar (Releasing on November 17, 2023):

Featuring Mammootty, Vijayaraghavan, Kishore, Rony David, Shabareesh Varma, and Azees Nedumangad, "Kannur Squad" is set to deliver action-packed entertainment. Don't miss this thrilling release on November 17, 2023.

Get ready to add these exciting releases to your watchlist and immerse yourself in a week full of thrilling narratives and captivating stories