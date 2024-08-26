Tovino Thomas ‘ARM’ trailer promises an epic action saga

Pan India production house Mythri Movie Makers is gearing up to release the Telugu version of the much-awaited period fantasy action film "ARM," marking the 50th film of Malayalam star Tovino Thomas. The film’s recently released trailer has already generated significant excitement among audiences.

Set against the rich cultural backdrop of Northern Kerala, "ARM" unfolds across three distinct timelines: 1900, 1950, and 1990. Tovino Thomas takes on the challenging task of portraying three different characters—Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan—each from a different generation. The storyline revolves around their mission to protect a precious treasure that holds immense significance for their land.





The trailer of "ARM" promises an epic action saga that not only showcases intense action sequences but also delves deep into Kerala’s heritage. Each frame reflects the meticulous craftsmanship of director Jithin Lal, who brings the story to life with a visually stunning narrative. The film’s grandeur and attention to detail are evident, making it a visual treat for viewers.

Tovino Thomas, known for his versatility, shines in his triple roles, each requiring a unique portrayal. Alongside him, the film features strong performances from Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi, who play key roles in the narrative.





Produced by Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures, "ARM" is set to hit the big screens on September 12th. The film will be released in six languages, reflecting its wide appeal and high production values. With its blend of compelling storytelling, technical excellence, and star power, "ARM" is poised to be a major cinematic event this year.