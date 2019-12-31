Travel Dairies Of Our Beloved Bollywood Divas…

Vacation mode of Bollywood stars is on… We have already seen the outstanding vacation goals of Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. As the holiday mood is still on with the New Year eve, our dear stars are roaming in their favourite places and throwing ultimate travel goals for their fans.

We being hardcore fans of Bollywood divas collated a few pics straight from the Instagram pages of Bollywood travel buffs… Have a look!

First, we will discover the beauty of Mauritius… Our dear 'Pink' lady is on a vacay mode and is making us go mad visiting the picturesque locations of this beautiful country…

This girl flew to Mauritius with her dear sister and friends and is celebrating the New Year eve… We have collated all her pics here!!!





Taapsee with her sister on the beachside…





What can be the best time than enjoying with friends… They are the souls, isn't it??? Yes…





Taapsee in a two-piece beach avatar… The red polka-dotted top and skirt gave her a fabulous look. In these pics, she is seen enjoying the waves of the ocean!!!

Now we will drive to Switzerland…





We all know that Anushka Sharma is enjoying her vacay with her dear hubby Virat Kohli. This girl posted another pic sporting in complete winter wear. She wore a tee underneath a full-sleeved jacket and paired it with black pants. The woollen footwear and black gloves along with beanie cap made her look awesome.

Next comes our Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez…

This girl is also enjoying her vacay in Switzerland itself! She flew to that country with her mother and sister.





Jacqueline shared a couple of amazing pics from the Gruyeres, Switzerland where she is seen enjoying skiing with her mom and sister. She is sported in a purple-puffed winter jacket and teamed it up with black pants and headgear. Her mom and sister were also seen in winter wear ready to ski in a full snowy land.

Next is Parineeti Chopra…We have already seen a few amazing pics of this cutie pie. Now, this girl added a couple of other pics to her travel diaries and mesmerized us once again…





Sipping hot chocolate sitting beside a beautiful Christmas tree… The black puffed winter jacket and black beanie cap made her look awesome. By the way, she is holidaying in St. Gilgen Am Wolfgangsee, Austria.





Bonfire all the way made this girl enlighten her beauty and oozed out her charm…





After the bonfire, now it's the turn of snow…The complete snow land along with Christmas trees made us stare at her continuously!

We end out travel story here… We will be back with another bunch of interesting and beautiful travel diaries of Bollywood stars, till then stay tuned to us!!!