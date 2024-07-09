Trisha Krishnan’s 'Brinda' Teaser and Streaming Date Revealed

Trisha Krishnan, the acclaimed star of South Indian cinema, is all set to captivate audiences in her first-ever OTT venture, 'Brinda'. Directed by Surya Manoj Vangala, this gripping crime investigation thriller marks Trisha's debut into the world of web series, promising a thrilling ride for viewers.

The teaser for 'Brinda', released today on July 8, has left fans and critics buzzing with anticipation. Set against a backdrop of superstitions and serial murders, the teaser introduces Trisha as Brinda, a determined police officer with a personal stake in solving a mysterious case. The one-minute, 28-second teaser features intense moments of investigation and emotional depth, culminating in a suspenseful climax that hints at the series' compelling narrative.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCNDzNoXH7A

Supported by an ensemble cast, 'Brinda' features Indrajith Sukumaran alongside Trisha in pivotal roles. Notable actors like Jaya Prakash, Amani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Samy, and Rakendu Mouli round out the talented ensemble, promising a blend of seasoned performances and fresh talent.

Produced by Kolla Ashish under the banner of Adding Advertising, 'Brinda' boasts a skilled crew, with Shaktikant Karthik handling music composition and Dinesh K Babu as the cinematographer. The series, initially in Telugu, is slated for release on Sony Liv, with streaming scheduled to commence from August 2. Sony Liv, announcing the date alongside the teaser, has hinted at multilingual releases to cater to a wider audience.

While gearing up for her digital debut, Trisha continues to shine on the silver screen. She is currently filming 'Vishwambhara' opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi and starring alongside Tamil superstar Ajith in 'Vidaamuyarchii'. Additionally, she joins forces with Kamal Haasan in the eagerly awaited film 'Thug Life', alongside two upcoming Malayalam projects.