'Udaariyaan' takes a six-yr leap, sets stage for tumultuous drama
Mumbai: Television show 'Udaariyaan' takes a leap of six years and there is a turn in the lives of Aasmaa (Aditi Bhagat) and Armaan (Anurag Chahal).
The protagonist Aasmaa gives birth to twins Meher and Qudrat, setting the stage for a tumultuous series of circumstances. In a dramatic twist, Meher has been kidnapped and submerged in a river by Alia (Alisha Parveen).
However, Armaan emerges as the hero of the moment, bravely rescuing Meher from the clutches of danger and becoming her adoptive father.
Following the six-year leap, Meher and Qudrat, find themselves enrolled in the same school where destiny intertwines their paths, leading to an unlikely friendship. As the story unfolds, the dynamics between Aasmaa, Armaan, and their daughters take centre stage, promising a tapestry of emotions and revelations.
Talking about the leap, Anurag said: "As we embark on this new journey post-leap, I am genuinely excited for our fans to witness the unfolding storyline."
Aditi shared: "Being a part of Udaariyaan and shooting in Chandigarh has been an incredible journey. The six-year leap feels like a new beginning, bringing significant changes in the lives of Aasmaa and Armaan. The sets come alive with the kids ensuring there's a lot of fun happening off camera."
"The team has been working very hard to give the audience a new flavour that keeps them entertained," she added.
'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.