RWAs come out with new initiative to boost voter turnout

Hyderabad: Several members of the Residential Welfare Association (RWA) throughout the city have taken a novel approach to enhancing voter turnout for the upcoming General elections by posting lists of polling booths in various residential areas on Sundays.

In collaboration with the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, this initiative has been launched and stationed at nearby local provision stores and banks, allowing residents to easily check their names and polling stations. This initiative will prove especially valuable for residents who may have missed out on receiving their Voter Information Slips distributed by GHMC.