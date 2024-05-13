  • Menu
Alliance Bheemili candidate casts vote

Alliance Bheemili candidate casts vote
Visakhapatnam: BJP-TDP-JSP Bheemunipatnam candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao exercised his franchise at Seventh Day Adventist High School located in MVP Colony sector-4.

Accompanied by his family members, the former minister showed his inked finger with a tinge of pride after casting the vote at the polling booth.

