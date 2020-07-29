Ultimate Star Ajith's film to be released in Hindi too

With the coronavirus pandemic playing havoc with the release schedules of many eagerly-awaited films in Tamil, Ajith Kumar is still insistent on working on his forthcoming Zee T V - Boney Kapoor-funded ''Valimai' only when things return to normal. With this decision of Ajith, the shooting and post-production schedules drawn up earlier have all been put on hold.



The film being directed by H Vinoth has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the producer affirms it will be released only on the big screen. With the OTT platforms in full flow, striking details with big Hindi film banners and many southern ones, speculations were rife whether the big hero ventures too will bite the bait and fall in line to have it screened on digital platforms.

With Ajith's popularity at an acceptable pan-Indian level, the producers are now contemplating a simultaneous Hindi version along with the southern ones to pull in a national audience.