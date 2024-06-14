‘Under Paris’ review: Sharks in the seine deliver a bite of thriller fun

Streaming now on Netflix, "Under Paris" takes a bold dive into the improbable with an apex predator adapting to freshwater and making the Seine in Paris its new hunting ground. Just days before a highly publicized triathlon event, a shiver of sharks led by a mako named Lilith disrupts the city, creating chaos as humans scramble to address the deadly threat.

Lilith and her ravenous pups have migrated from the Pacific Ocean, driven by pollution and overpopulation to seek new territory. These sharks, evolving to survive in freshwater and reproduce asexually, set up camp in the Seine, adding a unique twist to the classic shark thriller genre. The film follows a scientist, an activist, and the police as they race against time to drive the predators back into the sea before the triathlon begins.

Despite its outlandish premise, "Under Paris" offers an entertaining watch for shark movie enthusiasts. The film doesn’t invest much in character development, which means most of the victims are quickly disposed of, allowing viewers to focus on the thrill rather than emotional attachments.

Even with Oscar nominee Berenice Bejo and Nassim Lyes in the cast, their performances don't elevate the film significantly, as much of the screen time is devoted to debates about the shark threat and how to tackle it.

Bejo plays a marine biologist whose team is devoured by Lilith, yet her character’s struggle to convince the authorities of the imminent danger feels secondary to the sharks' sporadic attacks. The film’s score lacks the iconic tension-building qualities of John Williams’ "Jaws" theme, which diminishes the overall suspense.

"Under Paris" is akin to "Jurassic Park" but with sharks taking over Paris. While it doesn’t provide deep commentary on climate change or pollution, it serves up a bloody, thrill-packed spectacle. If you're in the mood for a no-frills shark attack movie that turns the Seine red, "Under Paris" won’t disappoint.