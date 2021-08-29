Unique moustache style makes our actors look hot

Indian cinema has been a constant trendsetter and a platform for fashion throughout the years. The audiences too are constantly on the lookout for new and fascinating fashion trends sported by their favourite stars. One such recent fad is the revival of the classic 70s look that Amazon Prime Video's "Sarpatta Parambarai" has managed to bring in. A period drama centered around boxing set in North Madras, the film shows the lead protagonist Arya, sporting a handlebar moustache matching his era-appropriate look that instantly transports the viewers back to that period. The look was an instant hit, and has now sparked a renaissance of retro 1970s fashion, particularly the moustache. Let's now take a glimpse at five actors in Indian cinema who have created solid style statements with their moustache looks

Arya - Sarpatta Parambarai

Kicking off the list with the most recent and trending moustache look, Arya from "Sarpatta Parambarai" easily top the list. Arya plays Kabilan, a boxer in the film that is centred around the boxing culture in Madras in the 70s and 80s.

Arya was the big name from his clan and known for his brute strength and aggression, physique and looks were set in a way that enhances his prowess and masculinity. For this, Arya and the antagonist who played the role of Vembuli are seen sporting equally big and thick moustaches that match their style and outfits. The look, right from the choice of outfits to the hairstyle was just perfectly curated, and the moustache is the icing on the cake, as it symbolically represents the strength and masculinity of the two characters in the film.

Suriya - Singam series

All three movies in the "Singam" cinematic universe have actor Suriya sport a never-seen-before type of moustache to accentuate his character as a police officer in the film. The moustache look was so popular that we saw so many people attempt to recreate the same around the time of its release. DSP Duraisingam, his demeanour and the iconic moustache are extremely popular and fashionable to this day.

Rajinikanth - Petta

This one needs absolutely no explanation. The man himself is a style statement, and Thalaivar's look as Petta Velan in the movie "Petta" is one such revelation. One among the two looks that the actor sports in the movie, the huge and neatly shaped moustache screams machismo, class and all things stylish. This iconic look is also testament to the fact that there is no look that the actor cannot pull off effortlessly!

Ranveer Singh - Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela

Ranveer's association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in several historic movies has resulted in him sporting many unique looks from different eras. One such iconic look comes from his character as King Bajirao in "Bajirao Mastani", flaunting a small, twirly handlebar moustache to match his overall royal look and demeanour. He can also be seen in a different yet memorable moustache look in the movie "Ram Leela". After all, nobody needs to teach Ranveer how to rock any look!

Balakrishna – Simha, Legend

Balakrishna's association with Boyapati Seenu for blockbusters "Simha" and "Legend" showed him in a ferocious look. Having a thick moustache with a twirl gives a royal look for his attire. He was also seen in different moustaches in most of his Rayalaseema backdrop pictures. The way he twirls his moustache makes fans go crazy.

