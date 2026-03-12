‘UNITY’ team expresses gratitude for recognition in Gaddar Awards

The Government of Telangana has officially announced the winners of the prestigious Gaddar Film Awards for 2025, with the documentary ‘UNITY – The Man of Social Justice’ winning the Best Documentary award. The film is directed by young filmmaker Vijay Kumar Badugu from Bhudan Pochampally and explores the inspiring life of legendary freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji, widely regarded as the “Father of the Telangana People.”

The official announcement was made by acclaimed director Vijay Kanakamedala, who served as the jury chairman for the documentary and short film categories, at the office of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation. The jury praised the film for its thoughtful storytelling and for presenting Bapuji’s historical legacy in an engaging and accessible manner for audiences of all ages.

Produced by Chirandas Srikanth, the documentary features performances by noted artist Mime Madhu and child actor Master Bhanu, who bring key moments from Bapuji’s life to the screen.

The 30-minute film was also appreciated for its strong technical aspects, including its high-quality visuals, clear narration, and seamless editing, which help maintain a compelling pace throughout.

Before receiving the Gaddar Film Award, UNITY – The Man of Social Justice had already gained international recognition. The film won two awards at the Bharat International Film Festival and earned the Best Director honor at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards held in New Delhi in 2025.

Reacting to the recognition, director Vijay Kumar Badugu and producer Srikanth expressed gratitude to the Telangana government and the award jury for honouring a film that celebrates the life and ideals of Konda Laxman Bapuji.