Upasana, Ram Charan And Junior NTR’s ‘Oscars 2023’ Red Carpet Looks Are Complete Stunners

It is all known that Tollywood's blockbuster RRR movie bagged the most prestigious 'Oscars 2023' award for the "Naatu Naatu…" song. Music director MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose received the award and were all happy to grace the stage! Even filmmaker SS Rajamouli his wife Rama and son Karthikeya were present along with lead actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR witnessing the beautiful moment. All of them graced the red carpet in designer Indian outfits carrying their culture on the prestigious platform. Especially we need to mention about Junior NTR, Charan and Upasana's outfits as they are still the talk of the town!

First, we will discuss about Junior NTR's beautiful black outfit…

Junior NTR shined in the ace fashioner Gaurav Gupta's black bandhgala outfit.

Speaking about the outfit, Gaurav said, "My idea behind designing this exquisite custom-made look for Mr. Jr NTR has been a combination of multiple elements. It was important for me to have the outfit have elements of Jr NTR's personality while also representing a true global Indian. And it all fit together beautifully with the antique Tiger embroidery on the black velvet bandhgala. The 'Tiger' is an homage to India with it being our national animal, a representation of Jr NTR who is also popularly known as 'The Young Tiger' and of course to the film we are celebrating— RRR"

He also shared a video of Junior NTR from the venue and revealed the actual shine behind the black outfit. Junior NTR is seen thanking Gaurav Gupta for this amazing ensemble and also said that the Tiger resembles Indian culture and it is the 'National Animal' of the country!

Next in the line is Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's outfits…

The first pic showcases the power couple with Rajamouli and his wife Rama… Speaking about their outfits, they defined Indian culture and hold lots of elegant features.

Going with Upasana's elegant saree, it is created by Jayanti Reddy and made of hand-woven silk. It has spun fabric created from recycled scraps keeping in tune with the belief of sustainable fashion.

We need to specially mention about the ruby neckpiece… It is made by Mumbai based ornament designer Bina Goenka. It is a Lilium neck piece maneuvered with impeccable craftsmanship, made using the highest quality of natural gemstones of pearls and approximately 400 carats of high-quality rubies that cannot be recreated.

On the whole, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Upasana made a style statement on the red carpet and made us go aww…