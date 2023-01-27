  • Menu
Upcoming Release Date for Mollywood Megastar Mammootty's Next Film?

Highlights

Mammootty, the popular megastar of the Mollywood film industry, is set to appear in the highly-anticipated film Christopher. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan and written by Udaykrishna, the film has been generating a lot of buzz.

According to recent rumors, Christopher is expected to hit theaters on February 9, 2023. However, it is worth noting that the release date has not yet been officially confirmed by the filmmakers. The film stars Vinay Rai as the main antagonist, and features an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Sneha, Shine Tom Chacko, and Jinu Joseph. The film is produced by Unnikrishnan under the banner of RD Illuminations, and features music composed by Justin Varghese.

