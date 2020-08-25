Upendra-Ravichandran Movie Title Ravi Chandra Changed To Vedavyasa

Do you recall a movie that was launched in the famous Ravichandran and Upendra combination? The shooting of the movie had been put off due to lockdown owing to the pandemic menace. Now, we learn that the production of this movie has resumed.

The movie, which is being made under R S Production banner, is produced by Kanakapura Srinivas and is helmed by Om Prakash Rao.

Now, this team has readied itself to begin shooting of the movie at the famous Ashoka Hotel in the garden city.

Ravichandran, Upendra, and some actresses will take part in the filming. The team is said to be spending about Rs 20 lakhs per day for shooting in the luxurious sets.

We also hear that the title of the movie which was titled as Ravi Chandra will be changed to "Vedavyaasa". While giving justification for this change in the title, Sandalwood director Om Prakash said that this title was given to one of the movies in which Dr Rajkumar had acted. But this is a remake movie of telugu version Balupu. And hence we don't want to give this name for a remake movie.

However, he added that nothing has been finalized yet and a decision to this effect will be taken on 18 September which happens to be Real Star Upendra's birthday.

Producers Kanakapura Srinivas wants to produce this movie with rich settings. The movie has Shanvi, Nimika, and Adhiti Aarya, in the starcast.