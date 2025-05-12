Upendra’s look from ‘RAPO22’ creates excitement

Energetic star Ram Pothineni is back in the spotlight with his upcoming film #RAPO22, directed by Mahesh Babu P of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty fame. Promising a refreshing cinematic experience, the film is said to be an emotionally rich entertainer with wide appeal, exploring untold feelings through a novel narrative.

Produced grandly by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film’s shoot is progressing swiftly. Adding charm to the cast is newcomer Bhagyashree Borse, who plays the female lead opposite Ram, infusing fresh energy into the project.

The team recently revealed the character poster of Kannada superstar Upendra, who plays “Surya Kumar”—a symbolic representation of the Superstars we’ve all admired. The striking poster, featuring Upendra amidst a flurry of camera flashes, has heightened excitement. The makers have also confirmed that the much-awaited title glimpse will be unveiled on May 15.

Ram Pothineni takes a leap from his usual action-packed roles, sporting a sleek makeover for a character unlike anything he’s done before. Backed by a top-tier technical team—cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni, music duo Vivek–Merwin, editor Sreekar Prasad, and production designer AvinashKolla—#RAPO22 is shaping up to be a technically polished, emotionally charged film.

With all eyes on this high-profile project, #RAPO22 promises to be a game-changer for Ram and a treat for Telugu cinema fans.