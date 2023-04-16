Upendra’s pan-India film ‘Kabzaa 2’ hit sets

Mostly, when the first part of a two-part film fails, filmmakers opt to shelve the sequel. But interestingly, PAN Indian flop film "Kabzaa" makers seem to be not worried about the result of the first part. The latest announcement is drawing a negative response from the netizens.

Accordingly, "Kabzaa 2" began its shoot, and a poster featuring a gun and a chair was released to announce the same. It really is a brave step from the team to go ahead with the sequel after "Kabzaa 1" received severe backlash from critics and audiences. Many opined that the film is a carbon copy of "KGF."

Upendra and Shriya Saran headline this period action drama which has Kichcha Sudeep and Shiva Rajkumar in crucial roles. R Chandru is the director and producer of "Kabzaa." Ravi Basrur scored the tunes. Murali Sharma, Sudha, John Kokken, Sudha, and Anoop Revanna played vital roles.