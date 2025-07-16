Urvashi, Joju George join forces for multilingual film ‘Aasha’; shoot begins with traditional pooja

Malayalam cinema powerhouses Urvashi and Joju George are all set to star in the upcoming multilingual drama Aasha, which officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony at the historic Thrikkakkara Vamana Moorthy Temple. The film is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films and marks the directorial debut of Safar Sanal, who also authored the story.

Adding depth to the narrative, the screenplay and dialogues have been collaboratively written by Joju George, Ramesh Girija, and Safar Sanal. The pooja ceremony saw Joju George, director Safar Sanal, and acclaimed cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan lighting the inaugural lamp. Joju also gave the first clap of the shoot, while Madhu handled the ceremonial switch-on, officially kickstarting the production.

Aasha is being mounted on a pan-Indian scale and will be released in five major Indian languages, signalling wide-reaching appeal. Alongside Urvashi and Joju, the film also stars veteran actor Vijayaraghavan, the talented Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Pani movie fame Ramesh Girija in prominent roles.

With a robust technical crew, the film promises high production values. Madhu Neelakandan cranks the camera, Shan Mohammed handles editing, and the music is composed by Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana fame Midhun Mukundan. Ajayan Adat is in charge of sound design and sync sound, Vivek Kalathil oversees production design, and action sequences are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan.

The title-look poster released during the launch has already stirred curiosity among cinephiles. With its strong cast, experienced crew, and ambitious multilingual release, Aasha is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films from Malayalam cinema.