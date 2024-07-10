Urvashi Rautela Injured During Shooting of Balakrishna's ‘NBK 109’

An unfortunate incident occurred during the filming of Balakrishna's upcoming movie, tentatively titled ‘NBK 109,’ where Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela sustained a serious injury. While shooting an action sequence in Hyderabad, Urvashi reportedly fractured her leg and was promptly hospitalised for treatment, according to her team.

The film, directed by Bobby of ‘Walair Veerayya’ fame, is progressing rapidly in Hyderabad. Urvashi, who recently joined the shoot in Hyderabad, encountered the mishap during filming. Her current medical condition remains under observation, and fans are extending their wishes for her swift recovery.



In addition to Urvashi Rautela, Telugu actress Chandini Chaudhary plays a pivotal role in ‘NBK 109,’ alongside Bollywood actor Bobby Deol portraying the antagonist. The film's music, composed by Thaman, adds to the excitement surrounding this joint production by Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.



Recently, on the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday, the filmmakers released sneak peek videos that received an overwhelming response from fans. While the majority of shooting is complete, the movie's official theatrical release date, speculated to be in November, awaits confirmation.



Urvashi Rautela, known for her special dance numbers in Bollywood, has also made a significant impact in Telugu cinema with hits like ‘Waltair Veerayya,’ ‘Bro,’ ‘Agent,’ and ‘Skanda’ over the past few years.

