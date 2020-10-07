Urvashi Rautela sets mercury soaring

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela poses in a ravishing red number to set the mercury soaring, in a new photo-op.

Urvashi posted the picture on Instagram from the set of her upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual, "Black Rose".

In the image, the actress wears a stunning red embellished blouse, paired with a thigh-high slit glittery red lehenga.

"#BlackRose is first Bilingual film in world to start and finish shooting during the pandemic. Immensely grateful & it's teamwork," she wrote alongside the image, where she flaunts toned legs and abs. "Black Rose" is a heroine-centric thriller directed by Sampath Nandi.



