‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ locks Mar 26 release; heats up summer race

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to set the big screen ablaze with his much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. The makers officially announced the film’s release date, sparking fresh excitement among fans and industry circles alike.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to hit theatres on March 26, 2026, making it the first major Telugu release of the summer season. The announcement poster has already gone viral, showcasing Pawan Kalyan in a powerful avatar. Standing atop a raised platform with a massive crowd behind him, the actor exudes authority and intensity, amplified by a dramatic beam of divine light illuminating the frame. The striking visual has further fuelled expectations around the film.

Adding to the buzz is Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who has composed the music for the project. The first single, Dekh Lenge, is already topping music charts and dominating playlists, reinforcing the hit combination of Pawan Kalyan and DSP.

With Harish Shankar’s proven flair for punchy dialogues and mass entertainment, paired with Pawan Kalyan’s larger-than-life screen presence, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is shaping up to be a high-voltage commercial entertainer. As summer 2026 approaches, the film is steadily emerging as one of the season’s most awaited big-ticket releases.