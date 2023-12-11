Vaibhav’s ‘Alamabana’ isa complete family entertainer

Senior director Kodanda Ramireddy’s son Vaibhav is coming to us with his latest movie “Aalambana.” Parvathy Nair is playing the love interest of Vaibhav, Murali Sharma will be seen in an important role. This film is directed by Pari K Vijay, Presented by Kotapadi J Rajesh and produced by KJR Studios and Kaustubh Entertainment together.

Ganga Entertainments is bringing this movie to the Telugu audience. The movie will be released on December 15th in Telugu and Tamil languages. On this occasion, the Telugu trailer is released in a program organised at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Hero Vaibhav said,“This is a complete family entertainer. People are asking me if it is an OTT movie or a theatre movie. No doubt its absolutely a theatre movie. That visual beauty and grandeur can only be seen in theatre. The comedy will be enjoyed in theatres.” He added that he did not take a gap in Telugu Industry butmissed few good characters.