  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Varanasi Police Commissioner transferred

Varanasi Police Commissioner transferred
x
Highlights

Yogi Adityanath government has transferred the Varanasi Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain on Monday.

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government has transferred the Varanasi Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain on Monday.

Police Commissioner Jain, a 1995 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has shifted and transferred as ADG Police Recruitment Board.

Mohit Agarwal, ADG ATS, has been posted as the new Varanasi Police Commissioner.

Another IPS officer Neelabja Chaudhary has been posted as ADG ATS.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X