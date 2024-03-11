Varanasi Police Commissioner transferred

Live
Yogi Adityanath government has transferred the Varanasi Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain on Monday.
Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government has transferred the Varanasi Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain on Monday.
Police Commissioner Jain, a 1995 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has shifted and transferred as ADG Police Recruitment Board.
Mohit Agarwal, ADG ATS, has been posted as the new Varanasi Police Commissioner.
Another IPS officer Neelabja Chaudhary has been posted as ADG ATS.
