Varun Tej shifts gears from air force drama to period gangster flick ‘Matka’

Telugu actor Varun Tej, known for his versatile roles, swiftly moves on to his next project, "Matka," after the disappointing box office performance of his recent Air Force drama, "Operation Valentine," which also marked his Hindi debut. Undeterred, Varun embraces a period gangster film, showcasing his adaptability from a pilot to a gangster.









"Matka," directed by Karuna Kumar of "Palasa" fame, is set against a period backdrop and revolves around the theme of gambling. Varun Tej's willingness to explore diverse subjects and characters highlights his commitment to delivering unique cinematic experiences. Despite the setback with "Operation Valentine," Varun remains focused on navigating his career through engaging and distinct roles.









The shift from an Air Force drama to a period gangster flick underscores Varun Tej's determination to offer audiences a variety of narratives, showcasing his acting prowess and versatility in the Telugu film industry. As he dives into the shoot for "Matka," Varun Tej looks forward to the film resonating positively with viewers and contributing to the success trajectory of his career.













