Varun Tej's‘Matka’gears up for a new schedule

Varun Tej, the Mega Prince of Telugu cinema, is embarking on his maiden Pan-Indian venture titled "Matka," directed by Karuna Kumar of "Palasa" fame. Produced by Dr.Vijender Reddy Teegala from Vyra Entertainments and Rajani Thalluri's SRT Entertainments, the film promises a grand spectacle with its substantial budget and top-tier technical standards.

Scheduled to commence its new schedule from June 19th, "Matka" is currently constructing an expansive set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, set to bring alive this mass-action entertainer. Varun Tej's role is pivotal, portraying a character across four distinct timelines, inspired by a real-life incident of national significance. Expectations are high for this ambitious project, which aims to captivate audiences across languages.

Recently, a teaser titled "Opening Bracket," unveiled on Varun Tej's birthday, garnered immense praise. The teaser provided a glimpse into the movie's premise and introduced pivotal characters, including Naveen Chandra and P Ravi Shankar.

A Kishor Kumar handles cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar scores the music, and Karthika Srinivas R edits the film. Excitement mounts as Norah Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary join Varun Tej as leading ladies in this multilingual extravaganza slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Stay tuned for more intriguing updates from the sets of "Matka."







