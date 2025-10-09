Veer Pahariya shows heartwarming protective side towards girlfriend Tara Sutaria

Mumbai: On Thursday, Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria were spotted at Mumbai airport, where Veer displayed his protective side by helping the actress out of the car.

The sweet gesture highlighted the couple’s affectionate bond. In the photos, Pahariya is seen opening the car door for Tara as she steps out. The couple appeared at ease as photographers clicked their pictures while they entered Mumbai airport. Showing his caring side, Veer was seen gently guiding Tara with his hand on her back. The ‘Marjaavan’ actress also waved cheerfully at the paparazzi.

For the outing, Tara Sutaria kept it casual yet chic in a white pantsuit, styled with a black crop top. She completed her look with a statement white necklace and a stylish black purse. The ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress opted for subtle makeup and wore her hair in a sleek bun. Veer Pahariya, on the other hand, kept it comfortable in a blue t-shirt, half-sleeve jacket, and black pants, accessorizing with black sunglasses.

After months of keeping their relationship private, Tara Sutaria finally offered a glimpse of her romantic vacation with boyfriend Veer Pahariya. The couple, who enjoyed a scenic getaway on the Amalfi Coast in July, had previously kept the trip under wraps. Tara made it Instagram official by sharing a series of stunning photos from the vacation.

Tara and Veer have been hitting headlines for months. Rumours about their relationship first surfaced in May, when they were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant separately after a dinner date. Speculation grew even more after they walked the ramp together earlier this year as showstoppers. In August, Tara shared Ganesh Chaturthi greetings on Instagram, posting a series of photos in a traditional outfit—one of which included Veer Pahariya.

For the unversed, Veer Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde and brother of Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. He made his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in “Sky Force.”