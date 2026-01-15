Veer Pahariya sparks speculation with cryptic post amid rumoured breakup with Tara Sutaria

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya has set social media abuzz after sharing a mysterious message amid swirling rumours that he and actress Tara Sutaria have ended their relationship. The post, which did not directly address the speculation, has prompted fans to speculate on the current status of the couple.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Pahariya posted a series of images from a recent photoshoot alongside a reflective caption about time. The message read, “Waqt bura ho ya achcha, ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…” — a Hindi line that translates to “Whether times are bad or good, it will surely change one day.” The ambiguous note sparked intense discussion online, with many interpreting it as a subtle comment on his personal life amid the breakup chatter.

The speculation about a split emerged after a recent public appearance involving Tara Sutaria at a concert in Mumbai, where a video of her onstage moment with singer AP Dhillon went viral online. Although both Tara and Veer later addressed misleading edits in the footage and emphasised support and clarification, rumours about their relationship persisted.

Pahariya’s cryptic post also came shortly after he was photographed attending a high-profile reception in Mumbai without Sutaria, further fuelling social media curiosity. Neither Veer nor Tara has officially confirmed or denied the reports of a breakup.

Fans reacted strongly to the actor’s post, with many offering sympathy, expressing hope for reconciliation, or debating the meaning behind his words. Some users interpreted the caption as a philosophical reflection on life’s changes, while others linked it directly to the alleged end of his relationship with the Apurva star.