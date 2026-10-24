Venkatesh And Trivikram’s Adarsha Kutumbam Trailer Is Out

The makers also shared the trailer on their Twitter page and treated the netizens. Take a look!

It is well known that Tollywood’s iconic actor Venkatesh teamed up with our dear filmmaker Trivikram for Adarsha Kutumbam movie. Being the most-awaited film of this year, it is touted to be a complete family entertainer with a Gen-Z style narration! As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the trailer yesterday night at Malla Reddy College and delighted the Venky fans.

The #AadarshaKutumbam trailer launch turned into a full-on celebration! 🥳💥 Here are some special moments from the event! 🤩💥 #AK47Trailer Out Now – https://t.co/Kon1BZcfxA #AK47 In cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 30th! 🥳 #AK47FromOct30th | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram Victory @VenkyMama #Trivikram @SrinidhiShetty7 @IamRohithNara @MusicThaman @Nivetha_Tweets @DimpleHayathi #UdbayBhirSandhu #YuvinaParthavi #RajaPrajwal #SRadhaKrishna @vamsi84 @dop007 @NavinNooli #AsPrakash @kevinkumarrrr @nikhilkoduru @haarikahassine @adityamusic

This post reads, “The #AadarshaKutumbam trailer launch turned into a full-on celebration! Here are some special moments from the event! #AK47Trailer Out Now –





#AK47 In cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 30th! #AK47FromOct30th | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram”.

Usually, Trivikram's films are generally known for their dialogues, humour and family-oriented storytelling rather than extensive action sequences. Going with the trailer, unlike the teaser which highlighted the humorous angle of Venky, it highlighted a gang entering into the city and begins attacking families. But Venky who puts his best forward to protect his family, chases the gang and teaches them a lesson. Although the trailer, doesn’t reveal the storyline, it is filled with Trivikram’s trademark one liners and upped the expectations on the movie.

But in the teaser, Venky is seen vexed by his daily household chores as Chitti Babu. The makers highlighted his son Sarva’s poor academic performance and his wife Swarna’s habit of lending money.

Thus, Adarsha Kutumbam is filled with humour and action elements that are expected to make the audience sit at the edge of the seats for sure! This Trivikram directorial is being produced by S Radha Krishna under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 30th October, 2026 ahead of the colourful Diwali festival!