Venkatesh's, Saindhav Movie OTT Platform And Date Announced





Victory Venkatesh's landmark 75th film, "Saindhav," an action-packed drama helmed by director Sailesh Kolanu, premiered in theaters on January 13, 2024, as a special treat for the Sankrathi festival. Unfortunately, the film failed to resonate with the majority of the audience, resulting in disappointment.

Official sources now reveal that "Saindhav" is gearing up for an exclusive digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 3, 2024, catering to both Telugu and Tamil audiences. The surprising move of releasing a Sankranthi blockbuster on a digital platform just three weeks after its theatrical debut has raised eyebrows in the industry.

Starring Shraddha Srinath as the female lead, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Arya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Andrea Jeremiah, Mukesh Rishi, Baby Sara, Ruhani Sharma, and others in pivotal roles.

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, "Saindhav" features music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Despite its initial setback in theaters, the film is poised to reach a wider audience through its digital premiere, offering fans a second chance to experience this cinematic venture