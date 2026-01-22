Vennela Kishore’s rib-tickling avatar from ‘Purushaha’ revealed

Blending marital relationships with humor and relatable situations often gives comedy a refreshing edge, and Purushaha is shaping up to do just that. Set against the backdrop of a husband-wife dynamic, the film promises a realistic yet entertaining take on post-marital life, presented with a contemporary sensibility that resonates with today’s audiences.

Even while the film remains under production, the makers have managed to keep the buzz alive through innovative and quirky promotional material. Each poster released so far has steadily increased curiosity around the project. After the teaser hinted at the struggles men face after marriage—while also underlining the importance of wives—the latest poster has taken the excitement a notch higher.

The newly unveiled poster features Vennela Kishore in a hilarious and confused avatar, instantly grabbing attention. Accompanied by the cheeky line, “Kitikee Daggara Em Jarigindi?” (What happened near the window?), the visual hints at fresh, situational comedy and unexpected twists. The poster suggests that Purushaha will offer full-on entertainment with humorous scenarios rarely explored before.

Presented by Battula Saraswathi and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under the Kalyan Productions banner, the film is directed by Veeru Vulavala and introduces Pavan Kalyan Battula as the lead actor. The makers have been smartly unveiling characters through posters that reflect their quirks and personalities, creating intrigue alongside laughter.

The teaser, launched by acclaimed filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, has received an encouraging response, especially for its comic timing and the punchline, “You are the pride of mankind.” With post-production progressing at a brisk pace, the release date of Purushaha is expected to be announced soon.