Vettaiyan’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Film Crosses Rs 275 Cr Worldwide 

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's action thriller ‘Vettaiyan’ is dominating the box office. The film has crossed Rs 275 crore in its first seven days at the worldwide box office. It is now closing in on the Rs 300 crore milestone.

‘Vettaiyan’ collected Rs 77.90 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 45.26 crore on day two, and Rs 47.87 crore on day three. The movie earned Rs 41.32 crore on day four, Rs 27.80 crore on day five, Rs 24.16 crore on day six, and Rs 20.58 crore on day seven. As of Wednesday, the film's worldwide total stands at Rs 284.89 crore, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

At the domestic box office, ‘Vettaiyan’ faced challenges due to heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu. The film made Rs 31.7 crore on its opening day, Rs 24 crore on day two, and Rs 26.75 crore on day three. Day four brought in Rs 22.3 crore, with Rs 5.6 crore on day five, Rs 4.3 crore on day six, and Rs 4.15 crore on day seven. This brings the domestic total to Rs 118.80 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Despite weather challenges, the domestic box office is expected to improve. Advance bookings are gaining momentum, and ticket prices are being reduced in Telangana. Starting October 18, ticket prices in multiplexes will be Rs 200. In city single screens, tickets will be priced at Rs 150, while district single screens will offer them for Rs 110.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, ‘Vettaiyan’ follows an encounter specialist on a mission to capture a criminal involved in an education scam. Rajinikanth plays the role of the encounter specialist, while Amitabh Bachchan stars as Sathyadev, a human rights judge.

The movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. ‘Vettaiyan’ was released globally on October 10, a day ahead of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video and Alia Bhatt's Jigra.