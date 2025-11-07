Live
- Nandita Das enjoys a nostalgic return to her alma mater on Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary
- Mammootty's Bramayugam to be screened at the Academy Museum: 'Another moment of pride'
- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif blessed with baby boy
- WBSSC case: Results of written examination for fresh recruitment of higher secondary teachers today
- Jio's cost-effective 5G solutions can help it scale in $121 billion global market: Jefferies
- J&K bypolls: CM Omar Abdullah says all political parties joined hands against NC
- Realme GT 8 Pro Arrives in India on November 20 with the New Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
- Lanning picks Litchfield as Healy's successor to lead Australia in ODIs
- ECI flying squads conduct searches at houses of BRS leaders in Hyderabad
- RuPay Credit Cards Gain 18% Market Share in India, Challenge Visa and MasterCard
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif blessed with baby boy
Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world. On Friday, the couple shared...
Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world.
On Friday, the couple shared the happy news via a post on Instagram. Vicky and Katrina posted a greeting card that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky. Sharing the post, the duo simply wrote in the caption, “Blessed. Om."
Soon after the couple shared the happy news, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages, celebrating the joyous arrival of their baby boy. Actress Nimrat Kaur commented, “Congratulationssss.” Maniesh Paul wrote, “Big big congratulations to both of you and the entire family.” Huma Qureshi and a host of stars congratulated the couple on their new arrival.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revealed their pregnancy on September 23, 2025, via a joint social media post. The post included a photo of the couple showcasing Katrina’s baby bump, accompanied by the caption: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”
The couple shared a Polaroid-style snapshot in which Vicky was seen cradling Katrina’s baby bump. The actress looked effortlessly casual in a white top paired with jeans.
For the unversed, the duo had tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony held in Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky first crossed paths at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar in 2019, where they were formally introduced. Later that year, during an award show Vicky playfully proposed to Katrina on stage while hosting the event.
Their connection grew over time, strengthened by subsequent interactions, including the award show—an encounter that echoed Katrina’s earlier remark on “Koffee with Karan,” where she had mentioned that the two would make a great pair.