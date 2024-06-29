Vicky Kaushal reveals reason for opting ‘Bad Newz;’ wants to try comedy

Renowned for his portrayals of intense and larger-than-life characters, actor Vicky Kaushal is set to explore a new genre with his upcoming film Bad Newz. The actor recently shared that his decision to take on this project stemmed from a desire to delve into comedy, a genre he has not previously explored.

Kaushal, who has captivated audiences with his performances in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi, expressed a sense of comfort and familiarity while shooting for Bad Newz. "For me, shooting for this film was like being at home because Anand Tiwari and Karan Johar, the people with whom I was collaborating, had this feel-good thing going with them, plus the script was very good. The concept of the film, I found it to be new, and the kind of humour it has, though I haven’t explored the comedy genre much as an actor."

Discussing his collaboration with director Anand Tiwari, Kaushal praised Tiwari's prowess in comedy. "Apart from being a phenomenal actor, he is a brilliant director, especially when it comes to comedy. So, I was also feeling good surrendering to him," Kaushal noted.

He further elaborated on the supportive atmosphere on set, which he found crucial as he navigated the unfamiliar terrain of comedy. "For me, it was also something new, and the kind of energy you need to showcase in scenes, I got it from the set. I was working with a family, which mattered because I hadn't done much before in the comedy genre and a lot of things were new for me. So, without thinking much, I surrendered to it."

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari and presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions in association with Leo Media Collective, promises to be a refreshing departure from Kaushal's usual roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 19, and fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Kaushal bring his unique flair to the world of comedy.