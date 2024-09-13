Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer Sets High Expectations for Comedy

The trailer for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is very entertaining. Raj Kumar Rao has a certain charm to bring when it comes to comedy. It seems Triptii Dimri also joined the bandwagon now. They brought a lot of energy and humour to the roles. The trailer has already gained over 3.9 million views and 108,830 likes, showing strong interest from viewers.

The story is set in the 1990s and revolves around a lost VHS tape, adding a fun and nostalgic element. The trailer shows their great chemistry and includes many funny moments.

Directed and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is well known for making comedy films, The star cast performances are expected to add more charm to the film.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be released in theatres on October 11, 2024. Based on the trailer, the film seems to offer a good mix of laughs and nostalgia. The lively and the innocence of the no-tech age of the 1990s interactions between Rao and Dimri are adding to the interesting storyline making it a film to look forward to.

Overall, the trailer sets up high expectations for the movie. With its humour and engaging cast, it looks like it will be a fun watch for anyone who enjoys comedy and a touch of 90s nostalgia.



