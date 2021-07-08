Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal counts his 'rainbows' not 'thunderstorms'

Vidyut Jammwal
x

Vidyut Jammwal

Highlights

Action star Vidyut Jammwal shared some Wednesday wisdom on social media, saying he counts his rainbows and not thunderstorms

Action star Vidyut Jammwal shared some Wednesday wisdom on social media, saying he counts his rainbows and not thunderstorms.

Vidyut posted a picture on Instagram showing him standing on the road dressed in black cargo shorts and a full-sleeved shirt. He holds two umbrellas, and a rainbow can be seen in the backdrop.

"The sighting of a rainbow never fails to bring a smile on people's faces. Counting my rainbows, not my Thunderstorms," Vidyut captioned the image.

On the work front, Vidyut has just finished shooting for the action thriller "Sanak", which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. "Sanak" marks Rukmini's Bollywood debut.

The film is directed by Kanishk Varma, and also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X