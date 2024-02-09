Vidyut Jammwal opens up about his mother’s prayers while doing action episodes

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal, set to blaze the screens with his upcoming theatrical release 'Crakk,' recently shared a heartfelt revelation about his mother's unwavering concern for his safety during intense action sequences. Speaking at the trailer launch of his home production, Vidyut expressed the ritual his mother follows whenever he embarks on shooting daring stunts.

The actor disclosed, "My mom starts her pooja at 5:30 in the morning whenever there's a shoot of an action sequence. Aur wo tab tak pooja kartihain jab tak shoot chaltahai. Shoot chaltarehtahaiaurunki pooja bhichaltirehtihai. Aur pooja tabhi khatam hotahai jab us din ka pack up hotahai."

In a light-hearted manner, Vidyut referred to mothers as being "Crack" as their focus remains solely on the well-being of their children. He humorously noted that just like those considered 'crack' for venturing into the unknown, mothers are crack because their single-point focus is the safety and health of their offspring.



When discussing the film 'Crakk,' Vidyut expressed his vision of delivering the biggest sports action thriller in Indian cinema. The film, directed by Aditya Datt, features a stellar cast including Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, 'Crakk' is slated to hit theaters on February 23, promising audiences a high-octane cinematic experience. As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the adrenaline-pumping action sequences and the unique narrative the film is set to deliver.