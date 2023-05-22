Vijay Antony Unveils Exciting Details about 'Bichagadu 3'

Actor-composer Vijay Antony, who made his directorial debut with the recently released thriller "Bichagadu 2," has achieved success at the box office in the twin Telugu states and Tamil Nadu. As the speculation surrounding a potential third installment in the "Bichagadu" franchise continues to grow, an exciting announcement has been made.

During a recent media interaction in Chennai while promoting "Bichagadu 2," Vijay Antony confirmed that "Bichagadu 3" is indeed in the works and is scheduled to begin production in 2025. He further disclosed that, similar to "Bichagadu 2," the third film will feature a completely different storyline. Additionally, Vijay Antony revealed his intention to direct "Bichagadu 3" himself.

"Bichagadu 2," which also stars young actress Kavya Thapar as the female lead, is produced by Vijay Antony's wife, Fatima Vijay Antony. With the success of the second installment and the promising news of a third, fans can anticipate more thrilling and unique experiences in the "Bichagadu" franchise.