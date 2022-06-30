Vijay Devarakonda, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar And A Few Others Send Birthday Wishes To Liger Star Mike Tyson…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda and the energetic filmmaker Puri Jagannadh are all set to entertain the audience with a complete action thriller 'Liger'. Bollywood's glam doll Ananya Pandey is the lead actress while Ronit Roy is also essaying a prominent role in this movie. The shooting of this movie has been wrapped up and the movie is all ready to hit the screens in August. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is also essaying a cameo role in this movie. On the occasion of Mike's birthday today, the Liger team wished him by unveiling a special video on social media.



Vijay Devarakonda

Happy Birthday @MikeTyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life ❤️#Liger pic.twitter.com/urFy4t2diJ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 30, 2022

Along with sharing the video, Vijay also wrote, "Happy Birthday @MikeTyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life #Liger".

Going with the video, it showcased a few BTS shots of the shooting spot. Along with Vijay, even Ananya, Charmee and Puri Jagannadh wished Mike Tyson.

Karan Johar also sent special wishes to Mike Tyson by jotting down, "Team #LIGER wishes the LEGEND, @MikeTyson a very happy birthday! The big clash on-screen awaits! https://youtu.be/9chcfoDLhM0 @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy #PuriJagannadh @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18".

Charmee Kaur

Charmee shared a couple of beautiful pics with Mike and wished him by jotting down, "MIKE you have no idea , How much we have dreamt of having you in our most precious project #LIGER… Finally we got the opportunity to work with you .. we feel so blessed working with A LEGEND like you. Love you @miketyson… Kiki Tyson thank you so-much for everything #hbdmiketyson".

Speaking about the movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

Well, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Devarakonda recently announced their next movie Jana Gana Mana… Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie!