Vijay Deverakonda Bollywood Debut As Abhinandan Vardhaman In Balakot Airstrike Movie?

Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda, who has made a big name in the Telugu film industry after delivering hit movies like Geetha Govindam, Arjun Reddy, will be entering Bollywood through a Abhishek Kapur directorial movie.



Already, there was a buzz regarding his entry into Bollywood and now we believe the time has come to showcase the actor's talent in Bollywood.



This will be a kind of special movie for the actor as the story will be about Balakot Airstrike. We hear that Vijay Devarakonda took an instant liking and felt an instant connect after reading the script. Last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan kumar had announced that they would be making a movie on the Balakot air strike.

It may be recalled that the Indian army had bombarded several hideouts of terrorists in Pakistan through Balakot Airstrike days after the terrible Pulwama attack by Pakistan. This movie will be in line with "Uri the Surgical strike". Vijay Devarakonda is most likely to take up the role of wing commander Abhinandan Vardhaman in this movie.

The pan India movie "Fighter" in which the actor has worked will be dubbed and shown in Hindi. Director Abhishek has intended to show Vijay in a completeky different character in this movie. This movie will incorporate many layers such as Pulwama attack, Balakot air strike, and all about the real life hero Abhinandan.

But Vijay is yet to give his official nod to this project in view of the Covid situation. It may be recalled that Abhishek Kapur had directed movies like Rock on, Kaipoche, and Kedarnath. Currently, the director is busy gearing up for a Ayushman khurrana and Vani Kapoor starrer film post which he will take up the Balakot Airstrike project.

