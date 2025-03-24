Vijay Deverakonda gets a surprise ahead of Hometown trailer release

Popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda recently experienced an unexpected surprise from fans ahead of the much-anticipated trailer release of Hometown. The actor, who believed he was simply posing for a selfie session, was left stunned when his fans orchestrated a surprise moment, catching him off guard.

A video shared by Aha, the streaming platform backing Hometown, captures the heartwarming interaction. The clip humorously teases, “Just a picture, Anna… 5 minutes later ‘SURPRISE!’” showcasing Deverakonda’s genuine reaction to the unexpected turn of events.

The upcoming series, Hometown, features seasoned actors Rajeev Kanakala and Jhansi in pivotal roles. The trailer is set to premiere tomorrow at 10 AM on Aha, heightening excitement among audiences.

With Aha steadily strengthening its original content lineup, Hometown is expected to add another compelling narrative to its collection. Fans eagerly await the trailer to get a glimpse of what the show has in store.