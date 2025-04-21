Vijay Deverakonda unveils ‘Cinema La Act Jeshi’ song from ‘Muthayya’

The much-celebrated and award-winning film Muthayya is now all set for its grand digital release on ETV Win. Directed by Bhaskhar Maurya, the film stars K. Sudhakar Reddy, Arun Raj, Poorna Chandra, and Mounika Bomma in key roles. The film has been jointly produced by Vamsi Karumanchi and Vrinda Prasad under the banners of HY-life Entertainments Private Limited and Fictionary Entertainment LLP, with Diwakar Mani serving as both the cinematographer and co-producer.

In a major promotional push, star actor Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the film’s standout song, Cinema La Act Jeshi, earlier today. Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Vijay offered an inspiring message: “No matter how many challenges come your way, never be afraid to chase your dreams.” He also conveyed his best wishes to the entire team behind Muthayya.

The song, composed by Karthik Rodriguez, is a musical tribute to the titular character’s passion for cinema. The lyrics, penned by director Bhaskhar Maurya himself, beautifully encapsulate Muthayya’s dreams and struggles, while Chinna K’s heartfelt vocals add a layer of emotional depth to the track.

Cinema La Act Jeshi not only highlights the soul of Muthayya but also strikes a chord with anyone who has ever dared to dream. With the support of stars like Vijay Deverakonda and a strong creative team, the film is poised to leave a lasting impression when it premieres on ETV Win.