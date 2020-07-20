Vijay in first place, Prabhas in fifth place

During the lockdown, most of the people stayed home. It resulted in a hike in the viewership of Television. BARC has revealed the ratings for the most viewed actors on Television. Thalapathy Vijay tops the list while Prabhas settles in the fifth place. This is for week 13-17 in 2020.

As per the listings, Vijay's movies got a total impression of 117.9 million with the telecast of all his movies. Raghava Lawrence stood in second place by gaining 76.2 million impressions which is a big surprise. Superstar Rajinikanth claimed the third spot by getting 65.8 million impressions. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar stood in the fourth position by gaining 58.8 million impressions. Tollywood hunk Prabhas claimed the fifth spot with 56.9 million impressions.

With most of the people getting used to the entertainment at home, a lot of satellite channels are also promoting films that can gain a huge viewership.