Vijay Sethupathi Has No Call Sheet For Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most sought-after actors in Kollywood. He is looking forward to his next movie which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is titled Master and is one of the most awaited movies this year. The film stars Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and is likely to hit theatres after lockdown.



Sometime back, there was news that Vijay Sethupathi was all set to play the villain in TOllywood stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa. A few days later, there was a buzz that Vijay Sethupathi was replaced by Kannada actor Dhananjaya aka Dolly (sandalwood). But there was no official confirmation as such either from the filmmakers or the actor (Sethupathi). The latest we hear is from the horse's mouth.

Vijay Sethupathi in a recent interview reportedly admitted to being approached to play the baddie in Allu Arjun's Pushpa directed by Sukumar. However, Vijay Sethupathi is not part of the movie. But contrary to popular gossip, he wasn't replaced but he is said to have rejected the offer to act with Allu Arjun in Sukumar's Pushpa as he had date issues. If a report doing the rounds is any indication, then Vijay Sethupathi voluntarily opted out of the movie due to call sheet issues.

Of course, this doesn't mean Sethupathi didn't want to work with Allu Arjun. But his first priority is Kollywood where he's flooded with offers.

The makers of Pushpa released the first look of the movie featuring Bunny in a rugged look. Pushpa will be a multilingual movie and will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.